11-year-old boy on scooter identified as person hit in Westfield Saturday

An 11-year-old boy who was riding a scooter has been identified as the person who was hit in Westfield Saturday evening.

According to the Hampden District Attorney's Office, the boy suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The accident happened on Pochassic Street and Atwater Street right after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the boy hit into a pick-up truck while he was on the scooter.

"The investigation has so far shown, two young males, including the victim, were operating non-motorized scooters down Atwater Street. Simultaneously the operator of a pick-up truck was traveling west toward Atwater Street on Pochassic Street. The first young male stopped at the end of Atwater Street., while the other kept riding onto Pochassic Street into the path of the pickup truck resulting in an accident," explained James Leydon, Hampden DA representative.

The driver of the pick-up truck stopped and got out to assist the boy. A Westfield resident who arrived at the scene called 9-1-1.

"Both the operator and neighbor stayed with the boy until police and paramedics arrived," noted Leydon.

The 11-year-old boy was rushed to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance with "serious bodily injuries."

Leydon says at this time they are not plan to charge the driver of the pick-up truck.

"At this time; speed, alcohol, or negligence does not appear to be a factor in the crash and there are no criminal charges forthcoming," he said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Westfield Police Department, State Police, and the Hampden DA's Office.

