Search continues for missing teen at Watershops Pond in Springfield

We continue to following developing news out of Springfield after a teenager went missing Saturday night in the Watershops Pond.

Western Mass News was back out at the search scene today as crews continue to search for the 17-year-old.

The teen and his friends were swimming and jumping in the water when he never resurfaced. His friends panicked when their friend never came back up and they didn't tell anyone.

On Sunday his sister called police to report the teen missing.

Multiple agencies have been searching for the last two days including the Springfield Fire Department as well as the Springfield Police Department, State Police and Environmental Police.

According to Springfield police they are searching for a possible drowned resident.

Dennis Ledger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, says, "We're going to get them on the boat and we're going to take them to the trussell area where the teen went missing and we're going to do another thorough search of the area."

He adds, "I guess yesterday they went for hours until 7 p.m. last night so this morning we started up again."

State Police dive teams have been out. They just left this area a few minutes ago.

