Contractor doing work at Elms College falls 4 stories into hole

A worker on the Elms College campus fell 4 stories Monday from a shaft into a hole.

Emergency crews were called to the school late Monday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk told Western Mass News it was an outside contractor doing the work.

He told us the worker was in "a shaft" and "fell into a hole" in Berkman's Hall.

"Fell four stories into a bathroom area," explained Wilk.

The worker was alert and conscious when paramedics worked to provide medical aid.

"Some neck, back, and leg pain," added Wilk.

The individual was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment of their injuries.

