Auburn Officer, Ronald Tarentino remembered 1 year later

It's been one year since the death of Auburn Police Officer, Ronald Tarentino and he is being remembered today by his fellow men and women in blue.

State Police honored his memory and the "ultimate sacrifice" he made in a post to their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

"One year has gone by, we stood to honor you then, and have not forgotten you, we still stand and honor you today," they wrote.

State Police posting a picture of his police motorcycle to their page.

On May 22, 2016, Officer Tarentino was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Rochdale Street in Auburn. It was just after 12:30 a.m. in the morning and the shooter fled the scene.

The suspect, Jorge Zambrano, died hours later after police found him hiding inside of a closet in an apartment in Oxford. Authorities at the time said he appeared from inside of the closet, fired on troopers, striking one of them. So police fired back and Zambrano was shot and killed.

Officer Tarentino was laid to rest days later, on May 27th and it was a funeral that thousands of fellow officers from across the country, as well as family, and friends gathered together for...to honor his memory.

Now a year later, his fellow officers are remembering who he was and the ultimate sacrifice he made to protect his community.

"Ron, you will not be forgotten," State Police added.

