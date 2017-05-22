Local contractor accused of skipping out of customers work appears in court again

An update now on a story we've been following for several months.

A local contractor was accused of taking more than 12-thousand dollars from a Springfield veteran and his wife for home improvement work.

The district attorney's office got involved, criminal charges were filed, and today, Troy Lyons of Lyons Home Improvement faced a judge for a second time.

Troy Lyons was back in Springfield District Court for a pre-trial hearing today.

The next step in the process following his arraignment last month.

“Finally our case was called. Troy Lyons went up there and in 30 seconds at most, it was decided the case would be continued until July 18,” said Helene Kagan.

Lyon's attorney today, asked for a continuance.

Helene Kagan told Western Mass News that she had hoped for some sort of outcome considering their saga began in the fall of 2016.

That's when the Kagan's said they gave Lyons $12,400 dollars to re-side their 16-acres home, a home they've lived in for 30 years.

The deal also included construction of a garage.

They said the check was cashed, part of the siding ripped off, excavation work started, nut then, they claim Lyons vanished.

Turns out, the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation revoked Lyons’ home improvement registration back in 2009 for a similar issue.

So last November, Springfield police got involved, bringing the case to court.

All the while, the Kagan's told Western Mass News, their house is still basically as Lyons left it.

“This has been going on and on and it's very frustrating, and our house is still in the same state that it was months and months and months ago,” said Richard Kagan.

The Kagan’s told Western Mass News that they appreciate all of the work the DA's office has done on their behalf.

The Commonwealth's Chief Investigator for the Division of Professional Licensure even made the trip from Boston today.

The Kagan's say their goal is to prevent what happened to them, from happening to anyone else.

We reached out to the attorney representing Troy Lyons, and he would not go on camera, but told Western Mass News, he asked for the continuance today in order for his team to complete their own investigation.

