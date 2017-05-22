Northampton High School student pushes to make city the first Blue Community

Northampton is on the verge of becoming the nation’s very first Blue Community.

And one Northampton High School senior is trying to cut down on those plastic water bottles that we all use, which take forever to break down.

“I doubted a little, because people are so in there ways, and they really don't like to be inconvenienced, especially around water bottles,” said Mali Hornby-Finch.

But those doubts turned into possibilities as Mali, and the Environmental Club at Northampton High School started raising money to help make Northampton the country's very first Blue Community.

“We fundraised with a GoFundMe and also a grant from the PTO.”

Now, with nearly one thousand dollars raised, the next step of installing the school's third filling station begins.

“I talked to my environmental club and I said I want to reduce plastic water bottles in the high school.”

And bottle by bottle, the high school has done their part, eliminating nearly forty one thousand plastic bottles from wandering the school’s halls.

“There are over two dozen communities peppered across Canada that have already turned blue.

And Mali and Bill both want to see Northampton make some changes that will make them think about water in an entirely different way.

Bill Diamond is part of the Unitarian Society in Northampton.

He's tracked the European and Canadian version of blue communities from the start.

Bill told Western Mass News that Northampton is ready to make the switch to blue.

“The area around the reservoir and aquifers are ready. We have a water privatization ordinance,” said Bill.

The main mission of blue communities around the world include:

Banning bottled water from all municipal buildings

Promoting publicly financed water and waste services

To recognize that water is a right, not a privilege

And if Northampton made the switch, it would make a big difference according to Bill.

We use about 4-5 million single use bottles every year.

And if Mali has her way, by next school year, Northampton High will be scrapping even more plastic water bottles from existence.

It'll definitely eliminate a big amount of plastic water bottles and encourage people to bring their own wherever they go, instead of buying them.

