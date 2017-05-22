Baby Daddy Boot Camp: Using Technology for More Sleep and Better Security

We've told you about a product that your little one can wear at bed time to help calm your own fears, but how about items that can help you get some sleep.



It's obvious that having a little one changes things. Man caves turn into toy rooms and homes get outfitted with much different technology.

For many parents, peace of mind comes in form of a baby monitor, like the iBaby, which rotates nearly 360º while tilting up and down. No view is out of reach.



Elnaz Sarraf, president of iBaby Labs, said "we always think about the comfort of the parent. Everyone gets busier and busier every day. We wanted to give them features that made them more secure."



One of the great features, is a two way microphone allowing you to talk to your baby from anywhere. Whether you are at home or on-the-go. Concerned parents can set up alerts on their phone if their baby starts moving or crying.



Sarraf said they always encourage parents to turn them on alerts, not just for crying, but it also captures the best moments that a parent may miss.

Studies show that babies recognize their parents voice, something the iBaby worked to incorporate into their monitor.

"We also allow the option to upload your own lullabies, music, bedtime stories," Sarraf said. "We added the feature for parents to record their own voice and play it for the baby. This is an amazing feature because they see it comforts the baby."

Somewhat uniquely, the ibaby app allows you to access all the features both at home and on-the-go. If you're a parent, you know sleep is a premium commodity. The Baby Brezza formula pro can help in that department.



In the middle of the night, feeding is the hardest. You do a zombie-like sleep walk to the kitchen to make a bottle. With the Baby Brezza, you can have the bottle ready to go in less than 15 seconds.

It's simple. Add water, add formula, press the ounces you want to make. You'll be feeding your crying kid and back to bed in no time. The convenience of the Baby Brezza allows you to spend more time with your bundle of joy.

iBaby's president said they have a lot of new products coming, including an AI robot that learns your child's emotions and grows with it. The future is coming!

For more information on the iBaby Monitor - click here.



For more information on the Baby Brezza - click here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.