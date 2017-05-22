Police substations to be brought to Springfield with MGM opening

With the opening of MGM Springfield next year, Springfield Police are adding new safety measures to make sure everyone is safe as they expect thousands of people to be coming to the city.

Today, Police Commissioner John Barbieri, Mayor Sarno, and MGM announced a new police substation location and kiosks that will be visible throughout downtown.

They'll allow people to call police if something is wrong, hoping to deter crime and make it a safer place.

Progress on MGM Springfield is moving very fast, transforming the city's South End and Springfield's skyline.

With an opening set for next fall, safety plans are the city's top priority.

Springfield police are doing everything they can to make sure people are safe around the casino.

"For us, it’s about crowd control. There's going to be millions of new visitors coming to Springfield to enjoy our facility," said Mike Mathis.

The kiosks will have blue lights lining the path between Union Station and MGM Springfield.

"Main and Morris Street, Main and Taylor, and West Columbus and Union...The refurbished train booth."

The kiosks will also have cameras, and will allow anyone to press a button and immediately call police for help.

Adjacent to the MassMutual Center, in a building near Pynchon Plaza, there will be a substation, where people can come up to a window and be able to talk to police.

"It's part of a building, locker rooms, a meeting place, for people and businesses to come down to and talk to officers."

And the department agrees. Barbieri told Western Mass News that they'll add 42 new community policing officers to help patrols downtown.

Barbieri said that these new officers are not just for MGM, but for every resident, visitor, and business owners.

Mayor Sarno believes the substation and the kiosks should be ready by this fall or next spring, right before MGM opens in fall of 2018.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.