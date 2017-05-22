Speed humps and crosswalk to be added to Northampton intersection

A Northampton street will be getting some much-needed help to keep cyclists, drivers, and walkers safe.

Those who live on Nonontuck Street said it is known for its high speeds and blind spots, and the addition of a crosswalk and speed humps could save lives in the future.

Last week, a 78-year old man named Alan Porter was killed at this intersection of Hinckley and Nonotuck Streets while trying to cross.

The safety concerns of Nonotuck Street are nothing new, as neighbors say drivers are put in a very tough situation when heading down the hill.

But speed has also been a problem. The Northampton transportation and parking commission, and the DPW tracked speeds for months, and added temporary speed humps on the street last September.

Average speeds that were nearly 15 miles over the 30mph speed limit were suddenly close to normal.

With the help of resident input, permanent speed humps will now be placed on the road between new street and Landy Avenue.

There will also be a raised crosswalk at the Hinckley and Nonotuck street intersection.

Neighbors hope accidents like Porter’s will be the last.

Construction for the raised crosswalk and speed humps is likely to start this spring, meanwhile the police department will continue to investigate to determine whether speed played a factor in the accident.

