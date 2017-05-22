Services offered to firefighters to cope with stress following traumatic events

Departments across Western Mass are working to train their firefighters to deal with the stress that comes with every 911 call.

“When I started in the fire service, you didn't talk about it.,” said Easthampton Fire Chief Dave Mottor.

The fire service is tough, but so are its firefighters.

“And a lot of the older firefighters would unwind by getting off shift after a tragic event and go have a couple beers.”

That was the culture of the fire service,

“When I came on, you didn't talk about it. You had a tough call and you might have talked a little bit on the way back that it was rough, that it was horrible,” said Jordan Lemieux.

“If you can think it, we've seen it. We've done it, and over time it builds up.”

Now the culture of the fire service is changing, and mental help isn’t just available, its encouraged.

“Now we actually seek and welcome in professional help to the building,” said Chief Mottor.

Western Mass News dug deeper into the data and found that in the last ten years, from 2007-2016, there have been 20 reported firefighter suicides in Massachusetts.

This is according to the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, the only organization in North America that tracks this data.

According to them, the numbers they have only account for 40% of the suicides in the fire service.

“My father was a 31-year firefighter for the Springfield Fire Department. He retired in 2001. In 2008 he took his own life,” said Springfield Fire Dept. Commissioner Joseph Conant.

Conant has made it his mission to educate firefighters across Western Mass, so that no family has to live through what his family has

“So when I was presented with the opportunity to bring training to Springfield and to help other firefighters, I jumped at the opportunity.”

Now more than ever, emergency responders are also military veterans. It only takes one call for all that trauma to come rushing back.

“Some of them are coming in with pre-existing mental trauma, and coming to public safety, whether its police or fire. And it just makes the situation worse.”

The services for firefighters are getting better by the day.

The PFFM has a critical incident stress team that responds to any department in the state to peer council and discuss stressful calls before their shift is even over.

Critical Incident Stress Team has responded to every major fire in the area. A team also responds to any other traumatic call.

They responded to Springfield after a fatal car accident on Union Street killed four young people, including three high school students, back in January.

“It's called peer support and its basically fireman or police man or dispatchers talking to their peers. To help them through a very traumatic experience for them.”

There is peer counseling within departments, as well as training in the fire academy.

There are mental health retreats right here in Massachusetts that specialize in emergency personnel.

“So I’ve kind of made it a personal goal of mine to try to bring those resources, provide those resources, to firefighters, so that families or other firefighters don't have to experience what I have to experience.”

Firefighters look to each other as family, and they don't ever want to lose a brother to PTSD.

