Clouds hang tough, but temperatures stay seasonable

We have a fairly quiet evening ahead with some veiled, occasional sun and comfortable temperatures. Tonight we remain mostly cloudy with temps only falling to either side of 50 degrees. Clouds hang tough through Wednesday morning and as low pressure moves off the Mid-Atlantic coast, some light showers may make their way into our area. However, any rain we do see would be very light. Most of the rain will hit SE Mass, RI and the Cape. Clouds should break later in the day, allowing temps to return to the low to mid 70s.

Our next storm system will be moving into the Ohio valley Wednesday evening, bringing in more clouds for us Wednesday night. Showers arrive by Thursday morning and a heavier rain is possible Thursday night into Friday morning as another low develops along the coast. An easterly breeze will keep us cool with highs only reaching about 60. As this storm moves northeast Friday morning, winds shift to the northwest and rain cuts off.

For the holiday weekend, we begin with improving conditions Friday night and Saturday as high pressure builds in. A nice day is on tap for Saturday with sun and clouds and highs in the mid-70s. Another low moving in from the southwest will bring more clouds for Sunday and Monday along with scattered showers-especially Sunday evening through Monday morning. Another cold front will sweep through late Tuesday with more clouds and showers.

