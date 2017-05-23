Warmer and brighter today with temperatures in the 70's

Today will be much improved with brighter skies and warmer temperatures. Areas of fog will give way to a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will reach into the mid-70s along with a light breeze.

Low pressure moving off the Mid-Atlantic coast will bring clouds into western Mass overnight and some of the cloudiness will linger into tomorrow however just about all the rain should miss western Mass, but it will be close. If we see any rain it would be a shower or two in the morning. Right now we are looking warm with temperatures in the middle 70's. Another area of low pressure and an upper low will move toward New England for Thursday and Friday, bringing a cooler, rainy end to the week.

It looks as though showers will move in Thursday afternoon with steady rain Thursday night into Friday morning followed by lingering clouds and showers into Friday.

Memorial Day weekend isn't looking too bad at the moment. Temperatures are looking seasonably warm with highs in the 70s. With low pressure exiting Friday evening, we should get some decent sunshine Saturday, but our next low will be moving up from the southwest with more clouds for Sunday late Sunday A warm front could bring showers Sunday night and Memorial Day.

