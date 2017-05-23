Grief counselors available, community mourns loss of student

Grief counselors will be available Tuesday at Springfield Public Schools, as students and faculty remember 17-year old Luis Gomez.

Gomez was last seen on Saturday with his friends at Watershops pond, where a body was recovered Monday.

It was at the pond Monday, where police found a body after hours and hours of searching. They were assisted by state and environmental police in their search.

The Commerce high school junior loved basketball. His sister Mildred told Western Mass News that's where he was headed Saturday with his friends.

After some basketball, they decided to go swimming in the pond. He jumped in the water but never came back up.

His friends panicked and didn't tell anyone what happened until the next day.

Family, friends and fellow students are thinking only of Gomez as they try to move forward in this heartbreaking situation.

"Everyone is gloomy," Brandon McCullough, a classmate of Gomez, told Western Mass News. "We lost a member of our family or Commerce family and everybody was really down about it."

Police are speaking with the family to officially identify the body found in the pond Monday.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information from police becomes available.

