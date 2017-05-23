State Police respond to accident on I-91 in Springfield

State Police were called to an accident near Exit 1 in Springfield on I-91 this morning.

This was at about 9:20 a.m.

State Police confirmed with Western Mass News that the accident was on the southbound side.

"The operator did not get transported and she was able to walk away from the crash," explained State Police in Springfield.

Exit 1 ramp was shut down for about 15 minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.

