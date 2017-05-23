Baby Daddy Boot Camp: Using Massage To Bond With Your Baby

There is no prouder moment for me than the first time I held my daughter. I wanted to spend every waking moment I could with her over the next few weeks. As the reality began to set in that I had to return to work, I feared I would lose out on bonding with her. I turned to a unique approach to make sure I was getting the same quality time.

Charlen Benoit is a parent educator for infant massages and owner of Bonding Touch in Westfield. She's been teaching parents for around 8 years the art of the infant massage.

"I felt like if a parent took their child to me to perform the massage, that's well and good," Benoit said. "It will certainly help and be beneficial. But if I can teach a parent to do that, then that will be with them for the rest of their life."

Benoit starts each class with a simple, yet important statement. Parents always want to make sure they ask for permission. Benoit thinks it's very important that little people learn that they are in control of their body. Parents can do that by just being aware of how the child is responding.

Massaging your child has benefits beyond the one-on-one time you share.

Massaging is definitely a good bonding experience for dad, mom, and baby. Other things are certainly benefits like muscle development and tuning. Their sleep cycles are improved, and they should sleep longer and fall asleep faster. That's something every parent can appreciate. What new parent doesn't want a child sleeping better?

The baby's feet, legs, arms, and back are rubbed to relieve stress.

"Cortisol is released in the body which is a stress relief hormone in the brain," Benoit said. "They will be less stressed over time."

Their tummies are massaged to help with colic. Massaging moves gas around, helps with digestion, and helps keep underdeveloped digestive system maturing along that path. It has been shown with premature babies to help with weight gain.

As your baby grows, it's a good time for communication, too. It is really important to be talking and making eye contact as much as you can, because your ultimate goal is to be having one-on-one bonding time with her. And really getting comfortable. This is time for you to share.

Benoit teaches these different movements and strokes over a span of four classes. "It's important for parents to understand the entire process. It's important to learn about the communication, the bonding, asking for permission - what that means, why it's important," Benoit explained. "Learning the strokes and making sure that you're doing it right. Working with the body."

Massaging will help you build a stronger relationship with your baby.

"When you're finished," Benoit said, "I always, so you're done, a little kiss or hug- and that because a known part of the routine. She'll know that you're all done."

Benoit told Western Mass News that parents become more confident in the skills to raise their child once they see the benefits of massaging. In fact, studies have shown both mothers who suffer from postpartum depression and fathers who are adjusting to a newborn, show improvement in their well-being by massaging their child.

