State Police release results of I-91 Viaduct enhanced patrol effort

State Police say they've issued hundreds of citations and dozens of arrests and summonses as part of their traffic enforcement along the I-91 Viaduct in Springfield.

The stats are in after troopers conducted "enhanced patrols" along the work zone areas.

Over a two week period, from April 16 - 30 State Police made 40 arrests and summonses. This was for a variety of offenses including:

"Operating under the influence alcohol, operating under the influence of drugs, driving to endanger, operating after license suspension, or for being the subjects of outstanding criminal warrants," State Police report.

Additionally troopers issued 465 citations. This was for offenses like speeding, texting while driving, failure to wear seatbelts or failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.

This 'Directed Enforcement Initiative’ looked at all traffic violations committed by motorists during the two week period in April.

State Police adding in part:

"Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police is pleased with the results of the Directed Enforcement Initiative, which proved to be an important component in the department's overall efforts to increase safety and compliance with traffic laws within work zones."

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.