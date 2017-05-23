Pittsfield teen missing, police ask for public's help

The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for your help in finding this missing teenager.

Her name is Natesa Beaulieu and she's 16-years-old.

Police say she was last seen wearing skinny jeans, black boots, and a green shirt.

"Natesa may still be in Pittsfield," police said on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

She is approximately 5'7", 190lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is or if you've seen her, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

