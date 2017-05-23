Chicopee Police seek to identify tailgate thief

Chicopee Police are investigating a larceny that took place on May 22 between the times of 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The party shown in the video can be seen walking up Grattan Street wearing a hoodie and carrying a flashlight.

Officer Mike Wilk reports that the then enters a backyard of a residence and steals a white tailgate off of a 2016 Ford F-250. The decal read “A CRANE CONSTRUCTION.”

Police also report that the suspect carried the tailgate to a fence by Edward Street, and then resumes walking on Grattan Street towards the school area.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (414)594-1730, or, message this page.

