More than 100 needles found on popular walking path near Holyoke school

Now to a story you’ll only see on Western Mass News: Holyoke residents find more than 100 needles on a popular walking path that kids use.

They gathered together today, along with Tapestry Health, to clean up.

Western Mass News was there as the group of volunteers armed with rakes, gloves and buckets picked up the path. All in all, they found more than 100 needles in just one spot.

“I see kids walking through here all the time and I remember me as a young kid always walking through here,” Holyoke resident, Radames Lopez tells us.

The path less than a half mile from Kelly Elementary School.

“Got another one!” he says out loud.

Lopez found dozens of needles Monday night.

“It’s pretty bad. As I was picking them up there was kids walking by,” he tells us..."crazy huh!"

The area, littered with empty liquor bottles, a mattress, trash, human feces, and … lots of needles.

“I’m pretty sure if we cut this grass and get some rakes, we’re gonna find a lot more,” he adds.

That’s exactly what happened Tuesday morning. Lopez organizing a group clean-up off of Holyoke’s Winter Street.

“There’s a needle over here, another needle!”

Lopez tells Western Mass News he’s experimented with drugs, went to jail for trafficking heroin, and has family members struggling with addiction right now.

“I’ve been around it my whole life.”

He’s been unable to find work since his release, now hoping to turn over a new leaf by giving a helping hand...

“This city’s a city that needs a lot of help,” Lopez notes.

Tapestry Health came by to show the volunteers how to *safely* pick up needles.

“Leave it on the ground open, this is the hole," a representative explains while holding a disposal canister.

"You want me to grab a needle for an example?” Lopez asks, then he demonstrates the process for our cameras and the volunteers using a tool to pick up the syringe.

The group Tuesday ended up finding more than 100 needles in just an hour and a half.

What should you do if you find needles? Don't pick them up by hand! Call the Holyoke Syringe Disposal hotline at (413) 650-2679. Leave a message with the exact location of discarded syringes. Tapestry Health will respond within 24-36 hours to safely dispose the needles.

