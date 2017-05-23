MassDOT Dive Team inspects Route 181 Bridge in Belchertown

MassDOT's underwater dive team was out in full force in Belchertown today, inspecting a bridge to keep drivers safe.

For these divers, it is just another day in the water. The team checks bridges rain, snow, or shine, and take pride in ensuring the safety of others.

MassDOT's finest divers geared up for another underwater adventure at the Route 181 Bridge, crossing the Swift River from Palmer to Belchertown. Their goal?

To inspect bridges statewide from below to ensure the safety of all who cross above.

"We want to be aware of conditions, certainly as they start to deteriorate. We need to know what is happening out there," said Brian Clang.

The team is 20 divers strong. 3 handled the inspection today.

State owned bridges are checked underwater every 3 years, divers work year round, sometimes more than one dive a day.

Most days, it is simply a check of the bridge’s current state, rather than a needed repair.

In fact, less than 10% ever need repairs. It’s all judged on a rating system. On a 1-9 scale, 9 being brand new, this bridge sits between 6 and 7.

“We don't expect too much wrong with it, but there's always a chance that there is something wrong, and that's why we do it."

From walkers to tractor trailers, the team conducts more than 400 dives a year across the state to keep bridges safe.

Mike Dostal dives part-time for MassDOT.

He told Western Mass News that he underwent some serious training to prepare, including hundreds of hours worth of courses and dozens of mock dives.

Thankfully for the crew today, the water was clear as can be, but other times it can be a challenge.

"Very clean and clear water, which is great, but other days, it is quite the opposite, it is pretty dark, and the experience is more by feel than sight."

The dive team will continue their year round operation throughout the state and assist local departments on repairs if needed.

With families of their own, they understand that every time you cross a bridge, safety comes before anything else, and they intend to keep it that way.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.