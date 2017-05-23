Springfield residents to be re-located for Marble Street extension project

The city of Springfield is moving forward with a major revitalization project in the South End.

It involves a new South End Community Center, and improving access in and around the neighborhood.

The project's been in the works for some time and meetings have been held with neighbors to explain what's happening.

A major component of the project is the re-location of residents from a 48-unit housing complex.

Mohamed Abdullahi is one of the residents of the apartment complex in the South End who will have to move to make way for the extension of Marble Street.

The apartments are located at the end of Marble Street, next to the city's new South End Community Center which is nearly complete.

But Marble Street is a dead end street.

Plans call for extending Marble Street and that means tearing down these apartments and moving residents like Mohamed out.

"I'm so worried where I'm going to move. Different neighbors-- I'm not going to find out until they tell me to move out. It's hard for me.”

The Springfield housing authority operates the apartments and they are working with the tenants to find all of them new housing.

“It makes better sense for the entire neighborhood to eliminate the dead end on Marble Street,” said DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

“One of the problems the citizens and police were having is that there are not a lot of ways to get in and around the neighborhood, so this promotes, I hate to use the word cut through, but allows people to get in and out of the neighborhood a lot more easily.”

On Tuesday afternoon the City Council's Maintenance and Development sub-committee got an update on the Marble Street extension project from DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

City Councilor Kateri Walsh told Western Mass News that she will recommend approval of the project to the full council.

"It sounds like a good idea for the neighborhood, and there's been input from the South End business association. The South End neighborhood council and the residents of the street.”

City council approval could come as early as its next meeting on June 5.

The project will be paid for in part through a 22-million dollar federal grant the city received from HUD as part of disaster recovery money from the 2011 tornado.

