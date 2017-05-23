Diabetic test strips land on the black market

The FDA is warning consumers about unregistered companies selling previously owned diabetic test strips.

Signs lining local streets market offering cash for unused diabetic test strips. Hampden County is an attractive market, since it has the highest rate of diabetes in the Commonwealth.

But the black market is a risky place to buy medical products. Test strips need to be stored in a controlled-temperature. If the origins of the product are unknown, it can be difficult to ensure that they were properly stowed. Temperature can impact the accuracy of the strips.

For many, it can all boil down to the price tag.

“I was in Pennsylvania once, and I forgot my strips. Walked into a pharmacy and they were a dollar a piece. Now for someone that tests - 4 or 5 times a day, that adds up really quick,” said Chet Galaska, a Longmeadow resident who has lived with diabetes for the past 35 years. The cost of test strips can push many into considering sellling and buying on the black market.

Melissa Cowen from Baystate Medical Center says there are alternative meters that could save patients money.

“At least then you know you are getting something that has been stored properly,” said Cowen.

Galaska runs the Challenge Diabetes Program at the YMCA of Greater Springfield. It’s a free 3 session program open to people with diabetes, their families or anyone who wants to learn about it. For more information visit www.challengediabetes.us.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.