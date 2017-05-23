Change in Amherst liquor laws to affect Sunday brunch

Having a Bloody Mary or a mimosa during Sunday brunch before noontime in Amherst is now not an option.

That is just one of the liquor laws now under review by the town’s select board.

The board, and the town manager, are in the very beginning stages of looking at their alcohol policies, some that have been on the books since anyone can remember.

Matt Yee of Johnny's Tavern in Amherst told Western Mass News that Sunday brunch there is big.

“Doors open at 10, which means two hours of no alcohol service. Easing that noon restriction would be welcome.”

“Brunch is something that we like to focus on. It's been a pretty productive thing since we've had it and I think it would be great!”

During their meeting Monday night, the Amherst select board began looking into overhauling such things, as how the town grants and enforces liquor licenses, Sunday blue laws, and allowing alcohol to be served on the town common.

Amherst attorney Kristi Bodin represents many local businesses that hold liquor licenses.

“It's important that business owners know what to expect from town policy, and the fact that the town is taking the time to really review this in a comprehensive way gives more predictability to small business owners,” said Bodin.

Bodin spoke at last night's select board meeting.

“I think it's important that the small business owners and the restaurants have a say in how they are being regulated, and it looks like there’s going to be an opportunity for that type of feedback in this process, and I think that's a good thing.”

The town manager's office told Western Mass News that the town is only beginning to gather information and will welcome involvement from restaurants and other business owners.

The state is also re-evaluating all liquor laws in the Commonwealth.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission is holding hearings across the state, including one in Northampton later in the summer.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.