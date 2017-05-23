Homeless man arrested in Greenfield for stabbing a man

Greenfield police arrested a homeless man today around 5:20 p.m. following being dispatched to the area of 107 Main St. for a fight between two men.

Officers located a man bleeding from the upper buttocks and back. It was determined to have been puncture wounds from a knife.

Following calling for assistance and securing the scene, the second party was soon located behind Cumberland Farms on Main Street.

The knife was located by the suspect.

Timothy Gurley, 32-year-old homeless man known to the Greenfield area, was placed under arrest for multiple warrants and charged with:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Carrying a dangerous weapon (automatic knife)

The victim was transported to FMC to be treated for minor wounds.

Gurley was held without bail and transported to the Franklin County House of Correction for holding until arraignment.

