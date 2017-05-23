Vigil held for missing Springfield teen at Watershops Pond

Family and friends held a vigil for Luis Gomez tonight.

They await word on the teen's fate after he was swimming with friends in Watershops Pond over the weekend and never resurfaced.

It’s the same place where a body was recovered Monday afternoon.

Now candles are spread out where he was last seen.

His friends told Western Mass News that Gomez was a kind person and had a great love for basketball.

Gomez was reported missing by his sister on Sunday.

To help classmates dealing with this tragic situation, councilors were available again at Commerce High School.

Students also created posters as a way of expressing their grief.

And as they wait for word on the teen's fate, they said they will celebrate the good that is inside him.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the recovered body just yet.

