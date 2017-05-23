Holyoke City Council proposes intersection barriers to block panhandlers

Panhandling has been an issue in Holyoke for quite some time.

They set up on islands at a number of locations in the city off of 3-91, the K-Mart plaza, Holyoke Mall, and near a Holyoke crossing.

The City Council has been struggling with a way to deal with the problem.

One proposal would install barriers to block panhandlers from soliciting.

"Put some barriers and then move forward. Even have some type of resources for people that are homeless in the city and see if we can help in anyway," said Councilor Lopez.

Councilor Lopez has suggested fencing or even removing the islands altogether.

