Barnes airbase to hold accident response exercise

The 104th Fighter Wing at the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, is hosting what it believes to be the largest Major Accident Response Exercise, MARE, Wednesday morning.
The exercise is being held in preparation for the airshow in August and will involve about 20 "moulaged" actors, according to Tech. Sgt. Lindsey Sarah Watson-Kirwin.
The base wants residents to know not to be alarmed by the large number of emergency responders and increased activity, and that it is all part of the joint exercise.
"The purpose of the exercise, conducted by the Wing Inspection Team and Emergency Management office, is to exercise response capabilities of
installation personnel while honing joint response practices with federal, state, and local agencies," said Master Sgt. Christopher McCrary, Installation Emergency Manager.
Agencies involved in the exercise include:
Bradley Air National Guard
Massachusetts Communications Unit
Massachusetts Department of Public Health
Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency
Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security
Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Air Wing
Massachusetts Department of Transportation
Westover Air Reserve Base
Department of Health and Human Services
Westfield Fire Dept.
Westfield Police Dept.
Westfield Emergency Management
Springfield Office of Emergency Preparedness
Baystate Noble
Baystate Health
Mercy Medical Center
MedCare Emergency Health
Alert Ambulance
American Red Cross
Baystate Health
Mercy Medical Center
Six Flags New England
Providence Behavioral Health Hospital
The exercise is expected to start around 9 a.m. and end around 1 p.m.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.