Barnes airbase to hold accident response exercise

The 104th Fighter Wing at the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, is hosting what it believes to be the largest Major Accident Response Exercise, MARE, Wednesday morning.

The exercise is being held in preparation for the airshow in August and will involve about 20 "moulaged" actors, according to Tech. Sgt. Lindsey Sarah Watson-Kirwin.

The base wants residents to know not to be alarmed by the large number of emergency responders and increased activity, and that it is all part of the joint exercise.

"The purpose of the exercise, conducted by the Wing Inspection Team and Emergency Management office, is to exercise response capabilities of

installation personnel while honing joint response practices with federal, state, and local agencies," said Master Sgt. Christopher McCrary, Installation Emergency Manager.

Agencies involved in the exercise include:

Bradley Air National Guard

Massachusetts Communications Unit

Massachusetts Department of Public Health

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency

Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security

Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing

Massachusetts Department of Transportation

Westover Air Reserve Base

Department of Health and Human Services

Westfield Fire Dept.

Westfield Police Dept.

Westfield Emergency Management

Springfield Office of Emergency Preparedness

Baystate Noble

Baystate Health

Mercy Medical Center

MedCare Emergency Health

Alert Ambulance

American Red Cross

Six Flags New England

Providence Behavioral Health Hospital

The exercise is expected to start around 9 a.m. and end around 1 p.m.

