Clouds, some sun, spot am shower possible

It's a cloudy start this morning as an area of low pressure tracks off shore. There may be a few very light showers however the bulk of the rain will stay south of the area and will hit SE Mass, RI and the Cape. Clouds should break this afternoon, allowing temps to return to the low 70s.

Our next storm system will be moving into the Ohio valley this evening, bringing in more clouds for us overnight. Showers arrive by tomorrow morning and a heavier rain is possible tomorrow night into Friday morning as another low develops along the coast. An easterly breeze will keep us cool with highs only reaching about 60. As this storm moves northeast Friday morning, winds shift to the northwest and rain comes to an end.

For the holiday weekend, we begin with improving conditions Friday night and Saturday as high pressure builds in. A nice day is on tap for Saturday with sun and clouds and highs in the mid-70s. Another low moving in from the southwest will bring more clouds for Sunday and Monday along with scattered showers-especially Sunday evening. Memorial Day is looking a bit warmer with some sun and a few showers and even a storm possible. Stay tuned!

