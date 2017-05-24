Our next storm on the way with rain

Clouds will be building back in across western Mass this evening and tonight ahead of our next storm system. We remain dry tonight however with an easterly breeze at about 5-10mph that will be increasing through dawn. Showers will also start moving in close to dawn, so have the umbrella ready to go!

We begin and end our day in the 50s with maybe a few reaching 60 degrees in the afternoon. Expect showers through much of the day and easterly wind gusts to 30mph in the valley and 45mph in the Berkshires. A Wind Advisory begins for northern Berkshire County Thursday at 10am to 9pm.

Showers will be around much of Thursday, but they should stay light to moderate. We are expecting a few tenths of an inch of rain by dinnertime. We may even see a break in the rain Thursday evening, but more is on the way overnight and Friday morning.

Rain could be heavy at times Friday morning, then as low pressure lifts to the north, showers taper off. We will still have spotty showers around throughout the day, but they will be spottier. Winds shift northwest and will be a bit lighter, but still breezy.

Our holiday weekend will begin dry as high pressure provides us with some brief sunshine Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds should help bring temps into the mid-70s in the afternoon. Clouds will increase going into Sunday as another area of low pressure heads to the Great Lakes. Another low will develop along the mid-Atlantic coast Sunday that should bring us rain showers Sunday night through Monday.

We’ve got 2 more fronts coming through by midweek that will keep clouds and a few showers around.

