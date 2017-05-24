Police: Woman arrested for OUI after striking motorcyclist

A 26-year-old woman was arrested in Chicopee Tuesday after she allegedly struck a motorcyclist while driving drunk.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the Eagle Package Store on Fuller Road for the report of an accident involving a motorcycle.

When they arrived on scene they saw a conscious motorcyclist lying on the ground.

Officer Mike Wilk said that the rider and a witness told police a car turned suddenly and there was no way to avoid the accident.

When officers approached the driver of the car, she told officers “I am recording you” and stated that the motorcycle was “flying” when she turned into the parking lot.

Officers said they could smell alcohol and she admitted to drinking “2 beers in the last hour.”

Wilk said before they towed the car an open, half consumed nip of vodka was found.

A sobriety test was conducted on scene and under further investigation police arrested Kelsey Fletcher of Wilbraham.

Fletcher was charged with OUI liquor, fail to yield, possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.

She was released on bail and will be arraigned at Chicopee District Court.

