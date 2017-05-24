Missing Chicopee teenager found safe

A 16-year-old teenager from Chicopee who was first reported missing back on May 10th, has been found police report.

"Alexandria Ayala was located safe in Springfield last night," Officer Mike Wilk explained on Wednesday.

Ayala went missing after being seen at Springfield's Central High School on May 4th. Police learning that she never returned home that day.

So they alerted the public.

"Thanks to everyone who called in tips and shared," noted Wilk on the Chicopee Police Department Facebook page Wednesday.

Further details on this case have not been released.

