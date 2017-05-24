On Monday, people across the area will pause to remember the men and women who have given their lives while in service to the country.

Here is a list of some of the Memorial Day events happening in western Massachusetts:

AGAWAM

All events are Monday, May 28:

Ceremonies:

7 a.m. - Viet Nam Bridge with West Springfield Veterans' Council

7:25 a.m. - American Legion Post 185

7:40 a.m. - Springfield Street Cemetery

8 a.m. - Granger School

8:15 a.m. - South Westfield Street Cemetery

8:30 a.m. - Agawam Center Cemetery, across from St. John's

Parade will step-off at 10 a.m. from the middle school/town hall and march down Main Street to Veterans' Green, where a ceremony will take place. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the middle school auditorium at 10:45 a.m.

AMHERST

Parade will step-off from the town common at 9:35 a.m. Monday, followed by a ceremony at the War Memorial Pool

CHICOPEE

Sunday, May 27 - a candlelight ceremony will be held at Vietnam Veterans' Plaza on Chicopee Street

Monday, May 28 - Parade will step-off at 10 a.m. down Exchange Street, left onto Center Street, around City Hall, up Front Street to the Chicopee Veterans' Memorial Plaza at DuPont Middle School. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 452.

EASTHAMPTON

Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday on Clark Street and end at Lilly Library, where a ceremony will be held;

EAST LONGMEADOW

Parade will begin at 10:50 a.m. Monday and proceed to the high school flag pole area, where a new flag will be raised and a wreath will be placed. In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies will be conducted in the high school auditorium.

FLORENCE

The 150th anniversary of the Florence Memorial Day Parade will step-off at 1 p.m. Monday from Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School and proceed to Florence center, past the Sojourner Truth statue to Pine Street, before ending at the Elks Lodge. A ceremony will then be held.

GREENFIELD

A parade will step-off from the middle school at 10 a.m. Monday and head south on Federal Street to place a wreath at Federal Street Cemetery, then continue south on Church Street, south on Franklin Street, and West on Main to place a wreath at the Spanish-American War monument. The parade will then continue west on Main Street to the Civil War monument for a wreath placement, then continues west on Main Street. The parade will end at the Veterans' Mall will a ceremony.

HADLEY

Sunday, May 27 - Parade Cancelled at 2 p.m. due to rain expected, police report. However, the Cemetery Memorials will still occur as scheduled. Police say they will be leaving the American Legion around 11 a.m. Scheduled to be at the Russellville Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. on River Drive near the intersection of Cold Spring Lane. Scheduled to be at the Plainfield Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Mount Warner Road near the intersection of Shaw Lane. And then police are scheduled to be at the Olde Hadley Cemetery at 11:50 a.m. on Cemetery Road near the intersection of North Branch Road. They will continue on to Hockanum Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. on Hockanum Road near the South Hadley town line, next at the Holy Rosary Cemetery at 12:40 p.m. on Huntington Road at Rocky Hill Road and finally, police are scheduled to be at the North Hadley Cemetery around 1 p.m. across the street from 257 River Drive.

HOLYOKE

Parade steps-off at 9 a.m. Monday from the War Memorial to Veterans Park, via Appleton Street, High Street, Lyman Street, and Maple Street, followed by a program at Veterans Park

HUNTINGTON

On Monday, May 28, the town Memorial Day parade will kick off around 8:20 a.m. from Pettis Field. From there, it will head to the Town Common where there will be a ceremony which includes a flag raising and a 21 gun salute.

LUDLOW

Parade steps-off at 9 a.m. Monday and will travel from Winsor Street, down to Warren Street, left onto East Street, right onto Hubbard Street, right on Oak Street, left on Howard Street to Sewall Street, left on Sewall down to Hubbard, right on Hubbard to Center Street, left on to Center Street, down Center Street to the Bridge (Ludlow Ave), pass the Reviewing Stand in front of Pieroway's. Only Marchers will be allowed to turn left on Chestnut. All Floats and vehicle will continue and turn on Sewall Street, then form around Gazebo for a ceremony

OTIS

Parade and Memorial Day services will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday from the corner of South Main and Beech Plain.

PALMER

Parade steps-off Monday at 10:45 a.m. Monday from the corner of Lawrence and Thorndike Streets, proceed down Thorndike Street to Main Street, to Central Street and Converse Street, and end at the War Memorial at Converse Middle School. A ceremony, featuring a fly-over at 11:15 a.m., will then take place.

SOUTHAMPTON

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28 at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at the Norris school, make a stop at the cemetery on College Highway and then continue down College Highway to the intersection of East Street, where the ceremony will take place.

SOUTH HADLEY

All events are for Monday, May 28:

7 a.m. - Brief Canal Park Ceremony

7:15 a.m. - Brief Everson Park Ceremony

8 a.m. - Brief Notre Dame Cemetery Ceremony

9 a.m. - Evergreen Cemetery Ceremony

9:30 a.m. - Brief Ceremony at the Commons

9:45 a.m. - Ceremony at St. Rose Cemetery

10:15 a.m. - Village Cemetery Ceremony

11 a.m. - Parade departs South Hadley High School

12 p.m. - Town Hall Ceremony

WARE

Parade will step-off at 1 p.m. Monday from the American Legion on Maple Street, goes down Main Street, and ends at Veterans Park for a ceremony

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Monday on the town common. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors at the Council on Aging Center at 128 Park Street.

WESTFIELD

Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Mastek, then march south down North Elm Street, across the Great River Bridge onto Elm Street, then south on Broad Street, right at Broad and West Silver Street, to Parker Memorial Park for a ceremony. Following the ceremonies, American Legion Post 124 will march the route in reverse to the post home on Broad Street for more ceremonies.

WILLIAMSBURG

A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Veteran's Memorial

