Attorney General to investigate racial issues at Easthampton High School

Easthampton High School is under investigation by the Attorney General's office following numerous racial issues.

Parents claim that months of documented hate crimes have been ignored by the school administration.

And now, Attorney General Maura Healy's office has launched an investigation.

Students and parents of students told Western Mass News the hateful atmosphere started back in October 2016 when one student asked a Puerto Rican student, "What will happen when Trump gets elected and you get sent back to Mexico?"



That wasn't the first incident to happen at the high school.

Police said on March 28 three students of color assaulted a white student in the school parking lot, after the white student sent a racial slur to a former girlfriend.

The white student is the son of school resource officer, Alan Schadel, who told Western Mass News in an exclusive statement:

"We recognize that all the young individuals involved, including my son (the victim of the assault) made mistakes. We feel confident that all those involved, including my son, have learned valuable life lessons."



Since the parking lot brawl, there have been numerous incidents, one involving a high school student wearing a confederate flag sweatshirt to school.

Students photographed confederate flags hanging from their trucks on school property while chanting 'white power.'

A more recent incident involved a controversial Instagram account called, 'make.ehs.great.again' which had to be removed by authorities.



One parent told Western Mass News the account was so disturbing that her children are no longer attending Easthampton High School, and is instead finishing out the rest of this school year at home.

Many parents are blaming the school administration for a lack of leadership.



Superintendent Nancy Follansbee said in a statement to Western Mass News:

"Due to the recent incident at our high school we are being asked to submit discipline records and any complaints that have been submitted concerning our high school"

Western Mass News will have more on this story at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.