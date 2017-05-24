How the UK concert attack forces families into difficult conversations

All too often lately, parents are forced to sit down and talk to our children about bombings, terror and death.

In the wake of the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England that killed 22 and injured dozens, children will begin asking questions that parents will soon have to answer.

Audra Winn is a licensed independent clinical social worker with the Gandara Center in Springfield.

She told Western Mass News the best way to start is by actually having the conversation.



"If you avoid it with kids then they get their own information and they make up things that make sense to them. [It] might not really be based in reality or what parents want them to know," said Winn.



If your child is 8 years old or younger, she suggests that it would be important for them to not see it in the new.

"Say, things have happened because people make choices not in the best interest of others and people get hurt and informing them in that way," Winn explained.



For older kids she said it's important for you to ask them questions:

"Hey, what do you know? [or] What have you heard? That helps them open up to you about what they have heard and maybe there are some misconceptions and maybe you can try to sort those out for them," Winn noted.



If your kids have a concert or big event coming up and are anxious, Winn said its ok to let them sit it out, as long as it doesn't become a pattern.

Winn also mentioned that if they do go, its ok to tell them to be aware of their surroundings and have an escape plan.



"Whether that's emotional safety or physical safety, as a clinician I would always recommend that people have a way to get out a situation that causes them harm, causes them fear and I think that's reasonable," Winn concluded.



She said one of the worst things you, as a parent, can do is dismiss your child's concerns by saying don't worry; everything will be ok.

