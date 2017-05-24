Basketball Hall of Fame receives grant for renovations

The Basketball Hall of Fame announced it received a million dollar grant for renovations by the Mass Mutual Foundation.

There will be come big changes coming to the hall of fame that will have it looking just like the brand-new MGM casino once construction is completed.

"Our hope is that it will continue to attract more people to the hall of fame and conversely to Springfield," said Mass Mutual Foundation President, Dennis Duquette.

The improvements were announced on Wednesday by hall of famers and business leaders.

The renovations will include a new fan gallery, a peach basket display showing the start of the sport to where it is now.

At the elevator, you'll soon find a wall of fame for donors and contributors to the museum, and you'll also get to see what a real locker room looks like including the gear of some of the sport's most famous players.

Like some of Springfield's most popular destinations, the basketball hall of fame is going to be experiencing some construction over the next few years.

Local business leaders are telling Western Mass News, it's going to be great for the Springfield business community.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.