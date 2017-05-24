Organic alternatives to keep ticks away from you and your family

A blossoming tick population is thriving here in New England.

Now, homeowners are looking to clear their yard of the pests without the toxic chemicals.

This year, the population has skyrocketed here in the northeast and the battle of the bugs has begun.



If spraying chemicals in your yard is not your cup of tea, there are plenty of organic options that are taking a lot of interest.

Thyme oil is safe for kids and pets, and is readily available at most plant nurseries.



"It cuts the ticks body open when they crawl across it and opens them up and dries them up is what it does," said Dan Ziomek of the Hadley Garden Center.



Keeping your lawn mowed can help, but overall neatness counts when it comes to natural tick control as debris is a perfect spot for larva.



But organic lawn care does have some downfalls.



"It's definitely a little more expensive to apply an organic product because they just don't cover as much," Ziomek noted.



Homeowners will also have to reapply more regularly, especially after a rainfall.

But for some the most important part is to help the environment.

