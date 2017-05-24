Body pulled from Springfield pond identified to be missing teen

The body that was pulled from Watershops Pond in Springfield on Monday has been confirmed to be 17-year-old Luis Gomez of Springfield.
Gomez was reported missing after he was last seen jumping into the pond on Saturday night.
Monday afternoon just before 3:00 p.m., a dive team recovered a body where the missing teen was last seen.
They were assisted by State and Environmental Police in their search.
A memorial has been set up at the site and a vigil for the teen was held last night.
