NASCAR to honor Deerfield veteran this weekend

A plaque in memory of Greg Boulanger sits in Deerfield.

This Memorial Day weekend will be special for the family of Sgt. Greg Belanger of Deerfield.

If you tune in to the race on Fox this Sunday, you'll see Sgt. Belanger's name on the windshield of the number 21 car driven by Ryan Blaney.

Ed Belanger, Greg's father talks about his son being honored at this Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

U.S. Army Sargent Greg Belanger was killed in Iraq on August 27, 2003, just five days after his 24th birthday.

His name will be one of 40 veterans names placed on the windshield's of the 40 cars in the race.

Belanger's name was chosen thanks to team Penske Employee, Darin Russell who grew up with Greg in Deerfield.

Russell is an engine tuner for Ryan Blaney's number 21 Ford Fusion.

"We get to go to driver meetings, the pre-race introduction of the cars, [and] we're going to be right down on the track for some of it," said Mr. Belanger.

The track will host 5,000 active military members on Sunday in honor of Memorial Day but only 40 veterans will have their names on the race cars.

Mr. Belanger said it's important to remember all our fallen heroes this weekend.

You can catch the race on FOX6 on Sunday starting at 6 p.m.

