Heavy traffic expected during Memorial Day weekend

The roads are expected to be packed this Memorial day weekend. Experts say it will be the busiest Memorial Day weekend for travelers in twelve years.

“In the New England region we are looking at about 1.77 million people that will be traveling for the long weekend,” said Sandra Marsian, AAA Vice-President for the Pioneer Valley.

AAA projects that more that 39 million Americans will hit the road this holiday weekend. This is up one million travelers from last year. This marks the highest spike since 2005.

Marsian credits the improved economy and steady gas prices for the uptick in travel.

“The traffic will be worth it. You know going in there its going to be traffic. Just take your time,” said Andrew Lamothe, of West Springfield. The traffic is not expected to deter many travelers.

“Its going to be nice weather and picnics to look forward to. My family has a picnic every year and its going to be good,” said Lamothe.

About 90% of travelers will use the roads this weekend. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, construction projects will cease by noon on Friday help ease the congestion.

“Here in our area as we know the Mass Pike is doing a lot of work on the exits which is causing some backup just with normal traffic so people should just be careful, monitor their speeds and really put down the distractions and focus on the task at hand,” said Marsian.

