Third casino in Connecticut becoming more likely

Plans to build a third casino in Connecticut to compete with Springfield’s MGM Casino move one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Connecticut State Senate voted for a bill that would build a third casino in East Windsor.

The vote in the Connecticut Senate did not come without a tough fight. After 20 hours of debate, the bill passed by a 24 to 12 vote.

Springfield’s 950 million dollar casino is taking shape in the city’s south end. Construction is moving full steam ahead for a scheduled grand opening in the Fall of 2018.

Meanwhile, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes which currently run Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun in Connecticut are looking to build a 300 million dollar third casino between Hartford and Springfield.

Proponents say it would prevent gamblers from going to Massachusetts, keeping them, and their money in Connecticut. In addition, they say a third casino would save thousands of current jobs and create more than a thousand new ones.

"We're also dealing with the difference between what amounts to a slots parlor in East Windsor versus a full resorts casino which is what MGM will be here in Springfield,” said Kevin Kennedy, Chief Development Officer for the city of Springfield.

Kennedy said he is puzzled by the claim that thousands of jobs will be saved in Connecticut.

“I don't quite understand the reasoning that somehow a slot parlor in East Windsor will save thousands and thousands of jobs in southern Connecticut where the two tribe casinos are,” he said.

Businesses are also keeping a close eye on the third casino.

"I'm not too concerned we have a really good thing here in Springfield, being centrally located in the city could be the catalyst to better things,” said Nick Recchia, of Milano Imports.

A third Connecticut casino between Hartford and Springfield is not a done deal. The bill will soon go to the house. If passed, it will head to the Governor’s desk.

