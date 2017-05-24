Teen sent to hospital after being hit my motorcyclist in Chicopee

Chicopee crews responded to New Ludlow Road tonight around 9 p.m. after a 14-year-old boy on a bike was hit by a motorcyclist.

Officer Mike Wile told us the the motorcycle rider dumped his bike and injured his leg, and the teen sustained a bloody nose.

Both were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The road was also blocked while crews investigated.

Western Mass News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.