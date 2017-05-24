Vigil held for Springfield woman stabbed to death over the weekend

Luz Vasquez was killed in a Springfield street over the weekend after she was stabbed multiple times.

Tonight we heard from her family.

"She was independent, loving, always cared for everyone," said Amanda Vargas.

Police told Western Mass News that the 42-year-old woman was laying on the side of Amore Road, in a pool of blood. The spot is now covered in candles.

"She loved her kids and her family and she always looked for us no matter what."

Luz was a mother to four kids and a grandmother.

Her daughter Amanda said she will miss her.

“Every time she got paid, we'd go have something to eat."

Springfield Police arrested 32-year-old Jose Gonzalez a few hours after Luz was found by a pizza delivery driver on Amore Road.

"As much as he wants to deny that he did this to my mom, he killed my mom like if she was a dog. He stabbed her so many times, and I know she gave a fight back."

Amanda said her and her siblings want to see justice for their mom.

They will be in court, whenever that day may be, to see the man accused of killing their mother.

"Why did you kill my mom? Why didn't he push her to the side or say can you get away from me? You don't kill no woman the way she was killed."

Funeral arrangements are this Saturday at 130 Main Street in Springfield from 4-6p.

Her daughter said she appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.