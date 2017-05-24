Easthampton parents create timeline of hate crimes at high school

After months of documented racial issues at Easthampton High School, the State Attorney General's office is now investigating.

Parents told Western Mass News that months of documented hate crimes have been ignored by the school administration.

A timeline was put together by a group of Easthampton High School parents.

They said it documents a series of hate crimes at the high school.

They gave it to the school committee Tuesday, along with a letter expressing their disappointment about how the situation has been handled.

Dozens of parents helped put together the timeline, which was six pages that documents racism and discrimination at the high school.

“So many people don't know all that has happened, but we do, because the students have come forward and they talked to us and we have statements from them, and it is so sad,” said Shannon Dunham.

Shannon Dunham is one of the parents who helped put the timeline together. She said that some of the incidents date as far back as last October.

She said she's upset with how the school has been handling the incidents that have happened since then.

“You know this isn't about a flag. It’s not about a flag or Instagram post. It’s about how things have been handled, or should I say, not been handled.”

One incident was cited from last October, where a student reportedly asked a Puerto Rican student, “What will happen when Trump gets elected and you get sent back to Mexico?”

The timeline also cites an incident last year involving poster of a woman wearing an American hijab.

Many students reportedly objected, and one girl even said she shouldn’t have to look at it.

In March, police said that three students of color assaulted a white student in the high school parking lot, after the white student reportedly sent a message containing a racial slur to a former girlfriend.

And most recently, students were seen wearing the Confederate flag to school.

“The fact that this is happening might put her in danger, and other people in danger, and I don't want people to be put in danger who want to go to school.”

Now, Attorney General Maura Healey's office has launched an investigation into incidents and how they were handled by the administration.

Superintendent Nancy Follansbee said in a statement to Western Mass News:

"Due to the recent incident at our high school, we are being asked to submit discipline records and any complaints that have been submitted concerning our high school."

Parents said that after months of unanswered questions, the AG’s involvement is a huge relief.

The Attorney General’s office told Western Mass News that they can’t comment on the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.