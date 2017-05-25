A soggy end to the week, but drying out this weekend

Through this evening we will continue to deal with drizzle, light showers and fog across western Mass. Not a very pleasant evening after a soggy, cool day.

Tonight, low pressure will move northeast along the coast, passing over southern New England by Friday morning. This will bring more rounds of rain to our area through the AM commute, so expect a slower travel day. Showers may be heavy at times early and a rumble of thunder is possible too. The good thing with this storm system, is that it’s moving quickly. Rain will taper off to a few showers for the afternoon along with lots of clouds and milder temps.

Winds increasing out of the northwest will help dry the valley out Friday evening and night. High pressure builds in, which should help to partially clear skies for Saturday. With the help of some sun, we should return to the lower to mid-70s in the afternoon. Sunday is looking dry as well with some sun early, then more clouds ahead of our next storm system.

An upper low will linger over the Great Lakes early next week and slowly shift eastward. We will be seasonable on Memorial Day with highs near 70 and a chance for showers in the morning, then again later in the day. A thunderstorm is possible in the evening as well. The upper low will keep our weather unsettled through midweek, but Tuesday and Wednesday look mild with some sun-but still seeing a chance for a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

