A Rainy Thursday but improvement for the weekend

Rain will be moving in by mid morning so be sure to have the umbrella ready to go. It will be breezy and cool today too with temperatures mainly in the 50's.

Expect showers through much of the day and easterly wind gusts to 30mph in the valley and 45mph in the Berkshires. A Wind Advisory in effect for Berkshire County today from 10am to 9pm for potential gusts to 50mph.

Most of the time rain will be light to moderate. We are expecting a few tenths of an inch of rain by dinnertime. We may even see a break in the rain for a while this evening but more is on the way tonight into Friday morning.

Rain could be heavy at times tomorrow morning then as low pressure lifts to the north, showers taper off. We will still have spotty showers around throughout the day but most of the afternoon will be dry. It will still be breezy and cool. Overall, we should pick up a solid inch of rain in most locations.

Our holiday weekend will begin dry as high pressure provides us with some sunshine Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds should help bring temps into the mid-70s in the afternoon. Clouds will increase going into Sunday as another area of low pressure heads to the Great Lakes. Another low will develop along the mid-Atlantic coast Sunday that should bring us rain showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Memorial day is looking mostly cloudy with showers ending in the morning then a few t'storms possible in the afternoon as it becomes a bit muggy.

