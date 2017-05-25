Springfield man evicted from home of 20 years, organizers protest against bank

A group of demonstrators gathered in Sixteen Acres to fight for a Springfield family that is facing eviction, according to a press release.

Organizers of 'Springfield No One Leaves' have planned a sit-in to defend the Smith family and to protest against "no-fault evictions."

The press release states that Sammie and Kevin Smith are being forced to leave their home on Wilbraham Road for 20 years by US Bank.

It said that Sammie fell behind on payments after his wife passed away.

Before she passed away, she told Sammie not to worry about the mortgage because insurance would pay off the house if anything were to happen to her or Sammie.

But when Sammie's wife refinanced the home in 2006, the insurance became void.

US Bank is no stranger to no-fault eviction. They have foreclosed and evicted many families across the state of Massachusetts and the Country since the start of the economic recession. Evictions are "no-fault" when there is a viable alternative to eviction and families are willing to pay.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said in a statement obtained by Western Mass News that he has instructed his staff "to do all in their power to assist the Smith family during this difficult time."

I understand this has been a very long process over many months to get this unfortunate point of eviction; however, I must carry out the court's order.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will update with more information once it becomes available.

