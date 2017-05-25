Missing teen reported in Chicopee

Chicopee police said they're looking for a 17-year-old man who has been missing since May 19.

Luis Reyes was last seen leaving Chicopee High School. Officer Mike Wilk said he lives on Front Street in Chicopee.

Anyone who has seen Reyes or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the detective unit by calling 413-594-1730.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.