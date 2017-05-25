Easthampton schools, police investigate Facebook threat

An investigation is underway after an Easthampton Principal discovered a threat made by an anonymous person on Facebook.

Easthampton police told Western Mass News that on Wednesday evening, a Northampton resident shared a news article about the Attorney General investigating Easthampton High School.

A “fake” Facebook account commented on the article and said a statement along the lines of, “Someone’s going to bring a gun to school.”

That comment was brought to Easthampton High School Principal Burke and he reported the post to police.

Northampton police have interviewed the resident twice to see if he knows the individual who made the “fake” profile.

"At this time, the person responsible for the post appears to have a fictitious name. The post was posted on a Northampton residents page and that doesn't appear to have privacy settings set. Investigators are actively diligently investigating the identity of the poster," said Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti.

A presence of Easthampton police officers will continue throughout the day and for the rest of the school year.

