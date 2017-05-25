911 call leads police to car break-in suspect

A 911 call led police to arrest a man who allegedly broke into several cars in the Forest Park Heights section of Springfield.

Sgt. Delaney said that around 5 a.m. on Thursday, a woman witnessed a man breaking into cars on Woodside and Leyfred Terrace and decided to alert police.

She told police the suspect was wearing a white cap and was carrying a backpack.

When officers arrived, the man that matched the witnesses’ description saw police and dropped some stolen items and tried to run away, but was unsuccessful.

Police detained and arrested the suspect who was identified as 30-year-old Victor Ramos of Quaker Road.

Ramos also had outstanding warrants for breaking and entering for felony and vandalizing property and larceny from a building.

Police said stolen items such as a toolkit, a flashlight, and women’s jewelry were found scattered on the ground from Ramos.

He was charged with five counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles for a felony, possession of burglarious instruments and outstanding warrants for breaking and entering.

