Eversource employee returns home from air force deployment

An Air Force Sergeant who returned home on Thursday from a six-month tour in Iraq is back to do his duties for Eversource.

According to a press release sent to Western Mass News, Sgt. Bill Gelinas is a 13 year veteran who is stationed at the Westover Air Base in Chicopee.

When he’s deployed, his role as senior master sergeant includes transporting items from water bottles to water tanks to Baghdad.

And when he’s home in East Longmeadow, he’s responsible for leading a team that oversees the electricity flow around Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

The Air Force and Eversource positions are totally different jobs with skills that complement each other. Both jobs are in high-pace environments with critical missions.

Sgt. Gelinas is one out of the 600-plus active Eversource employees that have bravely served our country.

